United States Oil Fund (NYSEARCA:USO) Shares Up 4% – Should You Buy?

Shares of United States Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:USO – Get Free Report) rose 4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $122.13 and last traded at $121.95. Approximately 6,968,030 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 27,478,730 shares. The stock had previously closed at $117.26.
United States Oil Fund News Roundup
Here are the key news stories impacting United States Oil Fund this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Hardline comments from Iran sent traders to buy front‑month crude, lifting prices and boosting oil‑linked ETFs like USO. Crude Oil Price Analysis – Rhetoric is Front and Center Here
- Positive Sentiment: A prediction market now prices a ~62% chance U.S. forces enter Iran by April 30, implying elevated odds of direct conflict and much higher oil risk premia. Traders are positioning for a further spike. Polymarket bettors put 62% odds on US forces entering Iran by April 30
- Positive Sentiment: At least 40% of Russia’s oil export capacity is reportedly halted, tightening global supply and supporting higher prices. At least 40% of Russia’s oil export capacity halted
- Positive Sentiment: Strait of Hormuz disruption risk and Goldman Sachs’ $110 Brent call underpin bullish sentiment for near‑term Brent/WTI. Will Hormuz Woes Propel Brent to $110?
- Neutral Sentiment: The oil curve is in backwardation (near‑term futures richer than later months), signaling tight prompt supply — bullish for front‑month contracts that USO tracks but also a sign of elevated volatility. The oil market is in ‘backwardation’
- Neutral Sentiment: Rising oil is lifting inflation expectations and traders now price a higher chance of a Fed hike later this year, a macro factor that could eventually weigh on risk assets even as oil remains elevated. Markets see the Fed’s next move as a potential hike
- Negative Sentiment: Periodic diplomatic progress and President Trump’s announcement of a pause on attacks or comments that Iran allowed tankers through the Strait of Hormuz have trimmed risk premia, producing sharp intraday pullbacks in oil (negative for USO momentum). Oil prices fall as Trump pauses attacks on Iranian energy plants
- Negative Sentiment: WSJ and other coverage note fading hopes for an immediate cease‑fire but also show market sensitivity: any credible de‑escalation headlines could quickly reverse recent gains. Oil Climbs Higher, Stock Recovery Fades as Doubts Cloud Cease‑Fire Hopes
United States Oil Fund Stock Performance
The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.22 and a beta of 0.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $89.35 and its 200 day moving average is $77.52.
Institutional Trading of United States Oil Fund
About United States Oil Fund
United States Oil Fund, LP (USO) is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares) traded on the NYSE Arca, Inc (the NYSE Arca). The investment objective of USO is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value (NAV) to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of light, sweet crude oil delivered to Cushing, Oklahoma, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contract for light, sweet crude oil traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange, that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within over two weeks of expiration, in which case it will be measured by the futures contract that is the next month contract to expire, less USO’s expenses.
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