United States Oil Fund (NYSEARCA:USO) Shares Up 4% – Should You Buy?

Shares of United States Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:USO – Get Free Report) rose 4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $122.13 and last traded at $121.95. Approximately 6,968,030 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 27,478,730 shares. The stock had previously closed at $117.26.

United States Oil Fund News Roundup

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United States Oil Fund Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.22 and a beta of 0.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $89.35 and its 200 day moving average is $77.52.

Institutional Trading of United States Oil Fund

About United States Oil Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of United States Oil Fund during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in United States Oil Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Financial Consulate Inc. acquired a new stake in United States Oil Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in United States Oil Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in United States Oil Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.47% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

United States Oil Fund, LP (USO) is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares) traded on the NYSE Arca, Inc (the NYSE Arca). The investment objective of USO is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value (NAV) to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of light, sweet crude oil delivered to Cushing, Oklahoma, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contract for light, sweet crude oil traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange, that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within over two weeks of expiration, in which case it will be measured by the futures contract that is the next month contract to expire, less USO’s expenses.

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