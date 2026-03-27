Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) Sees Large Volume Increase – Should You Buy?

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Friday . 10,215,443 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 40% from the previous session’s volume of 7,293,599 shares.The stock last traded at $2.3550 and had previously closed at $2.37.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TD Cowen set a $2.50 target price on Clear Channel Outdoor in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor in a report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Clear Channel Outdoor from $2.00 to $2.43 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $2.31.

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Clear Channel Outdoor Trading Down 0.6%

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.98. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.11 and a beta of 2.30.

Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The business services provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $461.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $449.10 million.

Institutional Trading of Clear Channel Outdoor

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CCO. Anson Funds Management LP increased its position in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Anson Funds Management LP now owns 19,842,452 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,852,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604,125 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in Clear Channel Outdoor by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 8,126,375 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,959,000 after purchasing an additional 776,500 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Clear Channel Outdoor by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,998,595 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,467,000 after purchasing an additional 260,716 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Clear Channel Outdoor by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,389,630 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,911,000 after buying an additional 582,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Clear Channel Outdoor by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,893,895 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,432,000 after buying an additional 912,632 shares during the period. 85.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clear Channel Outdoor Company Profile

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Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc (NYSE: CCO) is a global leader in out-of-home advertising, offering a wide range of static and digital displays across high-traffic environments. The company’s portfolio encompasses traditional roadside billboards, street furniture panels, transit advertising on buses and rail systems, and rapidly expanding digital networks. By combining broad geographic reach with state-of-the-art digital technology, Clear Channel Outdoor enables brands to engage consumers at key moments during their daily journeys.

Founded as a spin-off from Clear Channel Communications in 2005, Clear Channel Outdoor traces its origins to the early development of outdoor advertising in North America.

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