Pan Pacific International (OTCMKTS:DQJCY) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – What’s Next?

Pan Pacific International Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:DQJCY – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 695,365 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 360,457 shares.The stock last traded at $12.17 and had previously closed at $12.14.

Pan Pacific International Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $19.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.04.

About Pan Pacific International

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Pan Pacific International Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail stores. The company operates discount stores under the Don Quijote, MEGA Don Quijote, and MEGA Don Quijote UNY, and Nagasakiya names; and general merchandise stores under the Apita and Piago names. It is also involved in leasing space management; tenant leasing; real estate development; general wholesale; provision of logistic services and internet services; and development and procurement of products and control of production.

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