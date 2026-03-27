Short Interest in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPC) Drops By 38.5%

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 9,028 shares, a decline of 38.5% from the February 26th total of 14,688 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,682 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RSPC. Lido Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Communication Services ETF by 9.9% during the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 6,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Communication Services ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 60,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,424,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Communication Services ETF by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 11,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Yoder Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Communication Services ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Yoder Wealth Management Inc. now owns 33,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Communication Services ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000.

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Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Communication Services ETF Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of RSPC traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $36.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,310. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.10. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Communication Services ETF has a fifty-two week low of $31.24 and a fifty-two week high of $41.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 1.02.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Communication Services ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Communication Services ETF (RSPC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in communication services equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US large-cap firms engaged in communication services, selected from the S&P 500 Index. RSPC was launched on Nov 7, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

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