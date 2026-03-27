Short Interest in Innovator International Developed 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly (NYSEARCA:IBUF) Declines By 38.2%

Innovator International Developed 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly (NYSEARCA:IBUF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 18,680 shares, a decline of 38.2% from the February 26th total of 30,212 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,449 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Innovator International Developed 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly Stock Performance

IBUF stock traded down $0.07 on Friday, reaching $29.26. The company had a trading volume of 3,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,717. The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.54 and its 200 day moving average is $29.01. The company has a market cap of $83.39 million, a P/E ratio of 16.23 and a beta of 0.09. Innovator International Developed 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly has a 1 year low of $24.82 and a 1 year high of $29.78.

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Institutional Trading of Innovator International Developed 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in Innovator International Developed 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 328,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,593,000 after purchasing an additional 81,205 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Innovator International Developed 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly by 648.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 271,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,727,000 after purchasing an additional 234,959 shares in the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of Innovator International Developed 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 203,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,957,000 after purchasing an additional 29,599 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Innovator International Developed 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 173,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,083,000 after purchasing an additional 8,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Innovator International Developed 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 162,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,743,000 after buying an additional 14,167 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator International Developed 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly Company Profile

The Innovator International Developed 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly (IBUF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the iShares MSCI EAFE ETF over a three-month outcome period. The actively managed fund holds FLEX options. IBUF was launched on Jun 30, 2024 and is issued by Innovator.

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