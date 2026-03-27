Prime Medicine (NASDAQ:PRME) Stock Price Down 7.3% – What’s Next?

Prime Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRME – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 7.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $3.36 and last traded at $3.3730. Approximately 503,228 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 2,908,434 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.64.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PRME shares. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Prime Medicine in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Prime Medicine in a report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Lifesci Capital raised Prime Medicine to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Prime Medicine presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.38.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Prime Medicine
Prime Medicine Price Performance
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PRME. Alphabet Inc. boosted its stake in Prime Medicine by 10.0% in the third quarter. Alphabet Inc. now owns 16,562,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,756,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500,000 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Prime Medicine by 135.8% during the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,477,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,347,000 after purchasing an additional 3,155,182 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Prime Medicine by 293.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,095,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,681,000 after purchasing an additional 3,798,884 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Prime Medicine by 35.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,921,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,294,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farallon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Prime Medicine by 533.3% in the 3rd quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 4,750,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,315,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.37% of the company’s stock.
About Prime Medicine
We are a biotechnology company committed to delivering a new class of differentiated one-time curative genetic therapies, Prime Editors, to address the widest spectrum of diseases by deploying our Prime Editing technology, which we believe is a versatile, precise, efficient and broad gene editing technology. Genetic mutations implicated in disease are diverse and can range from errors of a single base, known as point mutations, to errors that extend beyond a single base, such as insertions, deletions, duplications, or combinations thereof.
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