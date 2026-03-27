Deep Yellow (OTCMKTS:DYLLF) Shares Down 9.6% – Should You Sell?

Shares of Deep Yellow Limited (OTCMKTS:DYLLF – Get Free Report) dropped 9.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $1.12 and last traded at $1.13. Approximately 9,000 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 110,081 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.25.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on DYLLF shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Deep Yellow from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating and set a $1.85 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Deep Yellow in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $1.85 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.85.

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Deep Yellow Stock Performance

Deep Yellow Company Profile

The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.35.

(Get Free Report)

Deep Yellow Limited is an Australia-based mineral exploration and development company focused on advancing uranium projects in Africa. Established in 1990 and headquartered in Perth, the company’s principal goal is to define and develop high-quality uranium resources to support global low-carbon energy solutions. Deep Yellow pursues a strategy of systematic exploration, resource delineation and feasibility studies aimed at delivering near-term production opportunities.

The company’s flagship assets are located in Namibia’s well-known uranium provinces, including the Tumas and Omahola project areas, where extensive drilling programs have identified significant mineralisation.

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