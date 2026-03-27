NEC (OTCMKTS:NIPNF) Shares Down 12.6% – What’s Next?

NEC Co. (OTCMKTS:NIPNF – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 12.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $24.65 and last traded at $24.65. Approximately 100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 25,667 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.19.

NEC Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.03 and a beta of -0.47. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.91.

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NEC Company Profile

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NEC Corporation, traded as NIPNF on the OTC Markets, is a Tokyo-based multinational technology company founded in 1899 as Nippon Electric Company. Over more than a century of operations, NEC has established itself as a leading provider of information and communications technology (ICT) solutions for both public and private sector clients.

The company’s core business activities span network infrastructure, enterprise IT systems, and software integration. NEC delivers end-to-end solutions in areas such as telecommunications networks, data center platforms, and cybersecurity services.

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