Goldman Sachs Future Tech Leaders Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GTEK) Short Interest Update

Goldman Sachs Future Tech Leaders Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GTEK – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 12,916 shares, a decrease of 38.9% from the February 26th total of 21,135 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,538 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GTEK. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Future Tech Leaders Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $280,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in Goldman Sachs Future Tech Leaders Equity ETF by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 4,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Goldman Sachs Future Tech Leaders Equity ETF by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs Future Tech Leaders Equity ETF by 37.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,000 after buying an additional 4,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs Future Tech Leaders Equity ETF by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 12,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 2,208 shares during the last quarter.

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Goldman Sachs Future Tech Leaders Equity ETF Stock Down 1.2%

Shares of Goldman Sachs Future Tech Leaders Equity ETF stock traded down $0.51 on Friday, hitting $40.49. 1,626 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,480. Goldman Sachs Future Tech Leaders Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $25.18 and a 52-week high of $44.36. The stock has a market cap of $178.16 million, a P/E ratio of 31.43 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $42.09 and its 200 day moving average is $40.53.

About Goldman Sachs Future Tech Leaders Equity ETF

The Goldman Sachs Future Tech Leaders Equity ETF (GTEK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund actively invests in potentially growing technology companies that are believed to drive tech innovation around the world. GTEK was launched on Sep 14, 2021 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

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