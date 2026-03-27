A.P. Moller-Maersk (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) Shares Gap Down – Should You Sell?

A.P. Moller-Maersk (OTCMKTS:AMKBY – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $13.20, but opened at $12.5899. A.P. Moller-Maersk shares last traded at $12.43, with a volume of 233,099 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AMKBY. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of A.P. Moller-Maersk in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Nordea Equity Research cut shares of A.P. Moller-Maersk from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. Clarkson Capital upgraded shares of A.P. Moller-Maersk to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Barclays upgraded shares of A.P. Moller-Maersk from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of A.P. Moller-Maersk in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and eight have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, A.P. Moller-Maersk has an average rating of “Reduce”.

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A.P. Moller-Maersk Trading Down 6.2%

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.19 billion, a PE ratio of 14.07 and a beta of 0.87.

A.P. Moller-Maersk (OTCMKTS:AMKBY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The transportation company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $13.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.83 billion. A.P. Moller-Maersk had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 4.87%. Analysts predict that A.P. Moller-Maersk will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About A.P. Moller-Maersk

(Get Free Report)

A.P. Moller-Maersk A/S is a Danish integrated transport and logistics company headquartered in Copenhagen. Operating under the Maersk brand worldwide, the group provides container shipping and end-to-end logistics services, combining ocean freight with land-based transportation, contract logistics, warehousing, and supply chain management for global shippers and manufacturers.

The company’s core activities include container shipping operations, terminal services through APM Terminals, and a growing logistics and services business that offers freight forwarding, customs brokerage, inland transportation and warehousing.

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