Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach (OTCMKTS:FMBL) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Still a Buy?

Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach (OTCMKTS:FMBL – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 113 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 4% from the previous session’s volume of 109 shares.The stock last traded at $8,300.00 and had previously closed at $8,300.00.

Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8,378.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7,954.47. The company has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.42 and a beta of 0.28.

Get Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach alerts:

Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach (OTCMKTS:FMBL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 26th. The company reported $141.90 earnings per share for the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach had a return on equity of 4.89% and a net margin of 15.22%.The business had revenue of $78.60 million for the quarter.

Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach Company Profile

Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach (OTCMKTS:FMBL) is a community bank founded in 1907 and headquartered in Long Beach, California. As a wholly owned subsidiary of FMB Bancorp, the bank serves individuals, families and local businesses with a focus on personalized relationship banking. Its long history reflects a commitment to supporting the economic growth and development of the communities it serves.

The bank’s primary business activities include a broad range of commercial and retail banking services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.