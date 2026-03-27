Electrolux (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) Shares Gap Down – Here’s Why

Electrolux AB (OTCMKTS:ELUXY – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $13.61, but opened at $12.88. Electrolux shares last traded at $12.92, with a volume of 3,870 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Electrolux in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Zacks Research upgraded Electrolux from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Electrolux in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold”.

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Electrolux Trading Down 6.2%

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.05 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57.

Electrolux (OTCMKTS:ELUXY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 30th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.62). Electrolux had a net margin of 0.69% and a return on equity of 10.82%. The company had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. Analysts expect that Electrolux AB will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

About Electrolux

(Get Free Report)

Electrolux AB, trading on the OTCMKTS as ELUXY, is a global leader in the design, manufacture and marketing of home and professional appliances. The company’s product portfolio spans major and small household appliances, including refrigerators, freezers, cooking ranges, dishwashers, laundry machines and vacuum cleaners, as well as specialty equipment for food-service and hospitality markets. Electrolux is recognized for its emphasis on energy efficiency, innovative design and user-focused functionality across its brands.

Founded in Sweden in 1919 through the merger of Elektromekaniska AB and Lux AB, Electrolux has grown into one of the world’s largest appliance makers.

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