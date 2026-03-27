First Trust Income Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FCEF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

First Trust Income Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FCEF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 13,701 shares, a decline of 38.4% from the February 26th total of 22,231 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 17,259 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

First Trust Income Opportunities ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FCEF traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $22.21. 2,170 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,894. The stock has a market cap of $65.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.88 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.32 and a 200-day moving average of $23.00. First Trust Income Opportunities ETF has a 52 week low of $18.85 and a 52 week high of $23.89.

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First Trust Income Opportunities ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.1375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 11th.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Income Opportunities ETF

About First Trust Income Opportunities ETF

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Income Opportunities ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 457,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,506,000 after acquiring an additional 12,463 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Income Opportunities ETF by 4.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 126,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,905,000 after purchasing an additional 5,856 shares in the last quarter. Boyce & Associates Wealth Consulting Inc. increased its position in First Trust Income Opportunities ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Boyce & Associates Wealth Consulting Inc. now owns 60,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,394,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in First Trust Income Opportunities ETF by 58.8% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 56,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,304,000 after purchasing an additional 21,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in First Trust Income Opportunities ETF by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 45,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 3,213 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

The First Trust Income Opportunity ETF (FCEF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S-Network Composite Closed-End Fund index. The fund is an actively managed ETF that holds closed-end funds to get exposure to US and non-US equity, fixed income securities, and commodities. The fund’s primary objective is to provide current income. FCEF was launched on Sep 27, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.

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