First Trust Income Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FCEF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

First Trust Income Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FCEF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 13,701 shares, a decline of 38.4% from the February 26th total of 22,231 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 17,259 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.
First Trust Income Opportunities ETF Stock Performance
Shares of FCEF traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $22.21. 2,170 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,894. The stock has a market cap of $65.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.88 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.32 and a 200-day moving average of $23.00. First Trust Income Opportunities ETF has a 52 week low of $18.85 and a 52 week high of $23.89.
First Trust Income Opportunities ETF Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.1375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 11th.
Institutional Trading of First Trust Income Opportunities ETF
About First Trust Income Opportunities ETF
The First Trust Income Opportunity ETF (FCEF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S-Network Composite Closed-End Fund index. The fund is an actively managed ETF that holds closed-end funds to get exposure to US and non-US equity, fixed income securities, and commodities. The fund’s primary objective is to provide current income. FCEF was launched on Sep 27, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.
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