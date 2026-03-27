Short Interest in Odysight.ai Inc. (NASDAQ:ODYS) Declines By 41.2%

Odysight.ai Inc. (NASDAQ:ODYS – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 3,644 shares, a drop of 41.2% from the February 26th total of 6,194 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,149 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Y.D. More Investments Ltd sold 323,443 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.33, for a total transaction of $1,077,065.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold a total of 333,073 shares of company stock worth $1,108,369 over the last three months. Insiders own 46.90% of the company’s stock.

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Hedge Funds Weigh In On Odysight.ai

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Odysight.ai stock. Noked Israel Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Odysight.ai Inc. (NASDAQ:ODYS – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 200,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $904,000. Odysight.ai makes up 0.1% of Noked Israel Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Noked Israel Ltd owned 1.23% of Odysight.ai at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on ODYS shares. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Odysight.ai in a research report on Monday. They issued a “moderate buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Odysight.ai in a report on Monday, December 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on ODYS

Odysight.ai Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ODYS traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.03. 5,485 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,528. The company has a market cap of $115.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.57 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.31. Odysight.ai has a 52 week low of $2.60 and a 52 week high of $7.40.

Odysight.ai (NASDAQ:ODYS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Odysight.ai had a negative net margin of 565.01% and a negative return on equity of 55.44%. The company had revenue of $0.44 million during the quarter.

About Odysight.ai

(Get Free Report)

Odysight.ai, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of customized visual solutions for organizations across a variety of industries in the form of micro cameras and supplementary technologies. Its devices can used across the medical, aerospace, industrial, research, and defense industries. The company was founded on March 22, 2013 and is headquartered in Omer, Israel.

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