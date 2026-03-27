Short Interest in Psyence Biomedical Ltd. (NASDAQ:PBM) Declines By 48.1%

Psyence Biomedical Ltd. (NASDAQ:PBM – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 73,767 shares, a drop of 48.1% from the February 26th total of 142,080 shares. Approximately 7.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,691 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Psyence Biomedical in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

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Psyence Biomedical Price Performance

Institutional Trading of Psyence Biomedical

Shares of PBM stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.56. The stock had a trading volume of 9,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 216,007. Psyence Biomedical has a 12-month low of $1.92 and a 12-month high of $74.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.61 million, a P/E ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 0.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.86.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Psyence Biomedical stock. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Psyence Biomedical Ltd. (NASDAQ:PBM – Free Report) by 258.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,042 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,717 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC owned 3.63% of Psyence Biomedical worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 77.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Psyence Biomedical

(Get Free Report)

Psyence Biomedical Ltd. engages in the development of botanical psilocybin-based psychedelic medicines. It also evaluates natural psilocybin for the treatment of adjustment disorder in patients with an incurable cancer diagnosis in a palliative care context. The company’s lead product candidate is PEX010, which is in Phase IIb clinical study, a capsule containing naturally sourced psilocybin for treatment of anxiety and depression, including associated ailments, such as post-traumatic stress disorder, stress, grief, and adjustment disorder in the context of palliative care.

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