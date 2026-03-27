Shengfeng Development (NASDAQ:SFWL) Announces Earnings Results

Shengfeng Development (NASDAQ:SFWL – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, FiscalAI reports. The firm had revenue of $154.52 million during the quarter.

Shengfeng Development Trading Up 3.4%

Shengfeng Development stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.92. The company had a trading volume of 711 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,748. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.96. Shengfeng Development has a 1 year low of $0.56 and a 1 year high of $1.29.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Shengfeng Development in a research report on Monday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

About Shengfeng Development

(Get Free Report)

Shengfeng Development Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides contract logistics services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers business-to-business freight transportation services, such as full truckload and less than truckload; and cloud storage services, including warehouse management, order fulfillment, delivery process management, in-warehouse processing, and inventory optimization management services. It also provides value-added services comprising collection on delivery, customs declaration, delivery upstairs, packaging, pay-at-arrival, return proof of delivery, and shipment protection.

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