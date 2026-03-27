Shengfeng Development (NASDAQ:SFWL) Announces Earnings Results

Posted by on Mar 27th, 2026

Shengfeng Development (NASDAQ:SFWLGet Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, FiscalAI reports. The firm had revenue of $154.52 million during the quarter.

Shengfeng Development Trading Up 3.4%

Shengfeng Development stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.92. The company had a trading volume of 711 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,748. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.96. Shengfeng Development has a 1 year low of $0.56 and a 1 year high of $1.29.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Shengfeng Development in a research report on Monday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SFWL

About Shengfeng Development

(Get Free Report)

Shengfeng Development Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides contract logistics services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers business-to-business freight transportation services, such as full truckload and less than truckload; and cloud storage services, including warehouse management, order fulfillment, delivery process management, in-warehouse processing, and inventory optimization management services. It also provides value-added services comprising collection on delivery, customs declaration, delivery upstairs, packaging, pay-at-arrival, return proof of delivery, and shipment protection.

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