BBB Foods Inc. (NYSE:TBBB) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

BBB Foods Inc. (NYSE:TBBB – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $39.50.

TBBB has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of BBB Foods from $31.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley raised BBB Foods to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Zacks Research cut BBB Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of BBB Foods in a report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded BBB Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th.

Get BBB Foods alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on BBB Foods

BBB Foods Stock Performance

BBB Foods stock traded down $0.07 on Friday, reaching $33.87. 77,734 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 673,287. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.65. BBB Foods has a twelve month low of $23.81 and a twelve month high of $40.09. The stock has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of -25.66 and a beta of -0.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61.

BBB Foods (NYSE:TBBB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.22). BBB Foods had a negative return on equity of 70.80% and a negative net margin of 3.72%.The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that BBB Foods will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of BBB Foods

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Osaic Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BBB Foods in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of BBB Foods by 92.5% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in BBB Foods by 547.9% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of BBB Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BBB Foods in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 8.42% of the company’s stock.

About BBB Foods

(Get Free Report)

BBB Foods Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of grocery retail stores in Mexico. It offers household cleaning, personal hyenine, cosmetics and beauty, pharmacy, and general merchandise products, as well as jellies and desserts, foods and drinks, pet supplies, coffee, tea, chocolates, breads, dry and frozen foods, snacks and sweets, and toilet papers and napkins. The company also provides branded, private label, and spot products. It serves low-to-middle income households through online channels.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BBB Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BBB Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.