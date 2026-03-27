Erste Group Bank Weighs in on Valero Energy FY2026 Earnings

Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) – Analysts at Erste Group Bank lifted their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Valero Energy in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 24th. Erste Group Bank analyst H. Engel now expects that the oil and gas company will earn $14.41 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $12.75. The consensus estimate for Valero Energy’s current full-year earnings is $7.92 per share.

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Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The oil and gas company reported $3.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $30.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.20 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 1.91%.The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on VLO. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $192.00 price objective (up from $190.00) on shares of Valero Energy in a research note on Friday, December 12th. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $195.00 target price (down from $198.00) on shares of Valero Energy in a report on Thursday, December 11th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Valero Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Valero Energy from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Valero Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.53.

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Valero Energy Price Performance

Shares of Valero Energy stock opened at $247.78 on Friday. Valero Energy has a 52 week low of $99.00 and a 52 week high of $249.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $74.09 billion, a PE ratio of 32.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $207.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $183.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPL Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Valero Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 70.2% in the third quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 160 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Torren Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new position in Valero Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new position in Valero Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 78.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Valero Energy

In other news, SVP Eric A. Fisher sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.60, for a total value of $95,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Valero Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 5th were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 5th. This is a positive change from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.83%.

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Valero Energy Company Profile

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Valero Energy Corporation is a San Antonio, Texas–based integrated downstream energy company that manufactures and markets transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks and other industrial products. The company’s operations focus on refining crude oil into finished fuels such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, as well as producing asphalt and other refined product streams for commercial and industrial customers.

In addition to refining, Valero has significant operations in renewable fuels, including the production of ethanol and other biofuels, and it manages an extensive logistics network of pipelines, terminals, rail and marine assets to move feedstocks and finished products.

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