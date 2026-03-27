Erste Group Bank Weighs in on Valero Energy FY2026 Earnings

Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) – Analysts at Erste Group Bank lifted their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Valero Energy in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 24th. Erste Group Bank analyst H. Engel now expects that the oil and gas company will earn $14.41 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $12.75. The consensus estimate for Valero Energy’s current full-year earnings is $7.92 per share.
Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The oil and gas company reported $3.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $30.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.20 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 1.91%.The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 EPS.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on VLO
Valero Energy Price Performance
Shares of Valero Energy stock opened at $247.78 on Friday. Valero Energy has a 52 week low of $99.00 and a 52 week high of $249.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $74.09 billion, a PE ratio of 32.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $207.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $183.00.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPL Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Valero Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 70.2% in the third quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 160 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Torren Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new position in Valero Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new position in Valero Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 78.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Transactions at Valero Energy
In other news, SVP Eric A. Fisher sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.60, for a total value of $95,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Valero Energy Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 5th were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 5th. This is a positive change from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.83%.
More Valero Energy News
Here are the key news stories impacting Valero Energy this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Raymond James raised its price target sharply to $290 and kept a “Strong Buy” rating, citing stronger-than-expected fundamentals and upside vs. the Street consensus — a clear catalyst for buying interest. Raymond James Raises Valero Energy Price Target to $290
- Positive Sentiment: Scotiabank reaffirmed its Buy rating on VLO, reinforcing institutional support and demand for the shares. Scotiabank Reaffirms Buy on Valero
- Positive Sentiment: Erste Group raised its FY2027 EPS forecast for Valero to $13.27 (from $12.59), signaling analysts see continued earnings tailwinds — supportive for valuation expansion. MarketBeat: Erste Group Raises FY2027 EPS Estimate
- Positive Sentiment: Valero began restarting its 380,000 bpd Port Arthur refinery after the explosion, which reduces near-term supply/headline risk if the restart proceeds smoothly. Reuters: Valero Begins Restart of Port Arthur Refinery
- Positive Sentiment: Wider energy-market strength — oil prices jumped above $100/bbl amid heightened Middle East tensions — is lifting refinery and integrated energy stocks, providing a favorable tailwind for margins. Yahoo: Oil Rises Above $100 on Middle East Tensions
- Neutral Sentiment: Trending-stock coverage from Zacks/Yahoo highlights increased retail attention; useful for flows but not a direct fundamental change. Yahoo: Valero Trending Stock Piece
- Neutral Sentiment: Analysis pieces (e.g., 24/7 Wall St.) explain the rationale behind the bullish price-target move — helpful context for investors deciding whether to ride the momentum. 24/7 Wall St.: Why Raymond James Sees $290 for VLO
- Negative Sentiment: A worker sued Valero alleging injuries from the Port Arthur explosion, seeking over $1M; litigation and potential claims add overhang and possible costs. Reuters: Worker Sues Valero Over Texas Refinery Explosion
- Negative Sentiment: The explosion forced a temporary shutdown of Valero’s largest refinery, creating short-term operational disruption and headlines that could pressure sentiment if restarts slip. The Motley Fool: Valero Forced to Shut Down Texas Refinery
Valero Energy Company Profile
Valero Energy Corporation is a San Antonio, Texas–based integrated downstream energy company that manufactures and markets transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks and other industrial products. The company’s operations focus on refining crude oil into finished fuels such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, as well as producing asphalt and other refined product streams for commercial and industrial customers.
In addition to refining, Valero has significant operations in renewable fuels, including the production of ethanol and other biofuels, and it manages an extensive logistics network of pipelines, terminals, rail and marine assets to move feedstocks and finished products.
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