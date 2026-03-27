Rani Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RANI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Rani Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RANI – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.02), FiscalAI reports. The business had revenue of $1.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.00 million.

Here are the key takeaways from Rani Therapeutics’ conference call:

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Rani signed a collaboration and license with Chugai potentially worth up to $1.1 billion with an option for five additional targets, which management frames as validation of the RaniPill platform’s scalability and applicability across high‑value therapeutic areas.

with an option for five additional targets, which management frames as validation of the RaniPill platform’s scalability and applicability across high‑value therapeutic areas. The company closed an oversubscribed $60.3 million private placement, received an upfront Chugai payment, ended 2025 with $49.7 million in cash and marketable securities, repaid all debt, and expects funding into the fourth quarter of 2027 .

private placement, received an upfront Chugai payment, ended 2025 with in cash and marketable securities, repaid all debt, and expects funding into the . RT‑114 (oral GLP‑1/GLP‑2) showed preclinical 111% relative bioavailability versus injected PG‑102 with comparable weight loss, and Rani initiated a Phase I‑B trial that includes weight‑loss PD endpoints—clinical replication would materially de‑risk the platform.

versus injected PG‑102 with comparable weight loss, and Rani initiated a trial that includes weight‑loss PD endpoints—clinical replication would materially de‑risk the platform. Management implemented cost containment that reduced R&D and G&A spend and narrowed net loss year‑over‑year, but said R&D expenses are expected to rise as select programs resume.

Accounting rules spread the Chugai upfront payment over time so only $1.5 million was recognized as 4Q25 revenue, and the company reported a FY2025 net loss of $41 million, underscoring continued reliance on future milestones and partnerships for material revenue.

Rani Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of RANI stock opened at $1.08 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.30. Rani Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.39 and a twelve month high of $3.87. The company has a market capitalization of $131.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 0.39.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rani Therapeutics

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RA Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Rani Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,475,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rani Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $8,775,000. SymBiosis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rani Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $8,505,000. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in Rani Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,619,000. Finally, Siren L.L.C. bought a new position in Rani Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $2,700,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.19% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Rani Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 29th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Rani Therapeutics in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.33.

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Rani Therapeutics Company Profile

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Rani Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing oral delivery technologies for large-molecule drugs. The company’s proprietary RaniPill platform is designed to enable the gastrointestinal delivery of biologic therapies traditionally administered via injection. Through a swallowable capsule that autonomously deploys a microscopic injector in the small intestine, Rani aims to improve patient convenience and adherence for peptide and protein therapies, including insulin and other hormones.

Since its founding in 2012, Rani Therapeutics has advanced its lead programs through early-phase clinical trials, demonstrating proof-of-concept for oral insulin delivery.

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