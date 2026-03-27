Arecor Therapeutics (LON:AREC) Trading 7.9% Higher – Still a Buy?

Arecor Therapeutics plc (LON:AREC – Get Free Report) shares traded up 7.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 67.45 and last traded at GBX 67.45. 5,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 16,600 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 62.50.

Arecor Therapeutics Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.06, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 6.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 75.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 76.86. The company has a market capitalization of £26.21 million, a P/E ratio of -3.02 and a beta of -0.18.

Arecor Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Arecor Therapeutics plc is a globally focused biopharmaceutical company transforming patient care by bringing innovative medicines to market through the enhancement of existing therapeutic products. By applying our innovative proprietary technology platform, Arestat™, we are developing an internal portfolio of proprietary products in diabetes and other indications, as well as working with leading pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to deliver therapeutic products. The Arestat™ platform is supported by an extensive patent portfolio.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Arecor Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arecor Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.