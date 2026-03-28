Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $12.13 and traded as high as $12.38. Manitowoc shares last traded at $12.1040, with a volume of 186,038 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MTW shares. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $10.00 target price (up from $9.00) on shares of Manitowoc in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Wall Street Zen lowered Manitowoc from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 14th. Barclays lifted their price target on Manitowoc from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded Manitowoc from a “hold (c)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Manitowoc currently has an average rating of “Strong Sell” and an average price target of $11.00.

Get Manitowoc alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Manitowoc

Manitowoc Trading Down 3.0%

The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.13. The firm has a market cap of $417.09 million, a P/E ratio of 61.13 and a beta of 1.83.

Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.01). Manitowoc had a return on equity of 1.71% and a net margin of 0.32%.The company had revenue of $677.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $637.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Manitowoc has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.450-0.900 EPS. Analysts predict that The Manitowoc Company, Inc. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. IES Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Manitowoc in the fourth quarter worth $14,688,000. Kennedy Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Manitowoc by 40.2% during the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 818,618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,815,000 after buying an additional 234,840 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Manitowoc by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 998,723 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,975,000 after buying an additional 222,858 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Manitowoc by 154.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 340,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,090,000 after buying an additional 206,313 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Manitowoc by 86.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 384,062 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,844,000 after buying an additional 177,823 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.66% of the company’s stock.

Manitowoc Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Manitowoc Company, Inc (NYSE: MTW) is a global manufacturer of heavy-lift cranes and lifting equipment. The company’s product portfolio includes tower cranes marketed under the Potain brand, mobile hydraulic cranes sold under the Grove, Manitowoc and National Crane names, and engineered lifting solutions such as mast climbers and platform hoists. Manitowoc serves a wide range of industries, including construction, infrastructure, energy and industrial markets.

Headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Manitowoc operates manufacturing facilities, sales offices and rental centers across North America, Europe, Asia, Latin America and the Middle East.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Manitowoc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manitowoc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.