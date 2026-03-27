Evercel (OTCMKTS:EVRC) Trading Up 14.3% – Here’s What Happened

Evercel Inc. (OTCMKTS:EVRC – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 14.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.40 and last traded at $0.40. 5,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 6% from the average session volume of 5,298 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.35.

Evercel Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.32.

About Evercel

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Evercel, Inc, through its interest in Printronix Holding Corporation, designs and manufactures printers and related consumables for various industrial printing applications worldwide. The company provides multi-technology supply chain printing solutions for various industries, including manufacturing, transportation and logistics, retail distribution, food and beverages distribution, and pharmaceutical distribution. Its line matrix printers are used in various applications, such as labeling and inventory management, build sheets, invoicing, manifests and bills of lading, and reporting.

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