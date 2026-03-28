Paranovus Entertainment Technology Stock Scheduled to Reverse Split on Tuesday, March 31st (NASDAQ:PAVS)

Paranovus Entertainment Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:PAVS – Free Report) shares are scheduled to reverse split before the market opens on Tuesday, March 31st. The 1-12 reverse split was recently announced. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Monday, March 30th.

Paranovus Entertainment Technology Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PAVS traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.20. 4,237,263 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,490,051. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.09. Paranovus Entertainment Technology has a 12-month low of $0.19 and a 12-month high of $140.00.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PAVS. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Paranovus Entertainment Technology in a report on Wednesday, December 24th. Wall Street Zen cut Paranovus Entertainment Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat, Paranovus Entertainment Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Paranovus Entertainment Technology Company Profile

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Paranovus Entertainment Technology, Inc (NASDAQ: PAVS) is a development‐stage technology company specializing in digital media solutions for the casino gaming, hospitality and entertainment sectors. The company’s core business revolves around the design, development and deployment of interactive software and hardware platforms that enhance guest engagement, streamline operations and deliver targeted advertising in high‐traffic venues.

Central to Paranovus’ offerings is its PAVS platform, an integrated system that supports virtual‐reality experiences, digital signage, social media kiosks and interactive gaming modules.

Further Reading

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