Kistos (LON:KIST) Shares Down 3.5% – Here’s What Happened

Kistos Holdings Plc (LON:KIST – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 3.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 234.50 and last traded at GBX 246. 305,537 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 6% from the average session volume of 326,076 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 255.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on Kistos from GBX 280 to GBX 285 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 285.

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Kistos Trading Up 2.7%

Insider Buying and Selling at Kistos

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 822.55, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 245.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 196.80. The stock has a market cap of £217.77 million, a PE ratio of -4.60 and a beta of 0.45.

In other Kistos news, insider James Thomson sold 1,793 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 220, for a total transaction of £3,944.60. Also, insider Andrew Austin sold 13,191 shares of Kistos stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 220, for a total value of £29,020.20. Insiders sold 28,625 shares of company stock worth $6,297,500 in the last quarter. 25.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Kistos Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kistos is an independent, integrated energy company with upstream and midstream operations across international markets.

Our operations span the UK, Norway, and the Netherlands. Kistos’ investments across the value chain include upstream operations, both offshore and onshore, and the operation of critical infrastructure to process and store hydrocarbons for ready deployment in the energy market.

Central to our approach is operating with industry-leading sustainability and social responsibility credentials.

Further Reading

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