SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 23,889 shares, a decline of 41.7% from the February 26th total of 40,972 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 87,544 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Trading of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 54,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,539,000 after purchasing an additional 5,852 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 661,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,193,000 after purchasing an additional 92,682 shares in the last quarter. Balanced Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 7.5% during the second quarter. Balanced Wealth Group LLC now owns 152,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,212,000 after buying an additional 10,619 shares during the period. Burney Co. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 286.9% during the third quarter. Burney Co. now owns 10,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $835,000 after buying an additional 7,419 shares during the period. Finally, Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 229.9% in the third quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 14,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after buying an additional 9,820 shares in the last quarter.

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SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Trading Down 1.5%

NYSEARCA MDYV traded down $1.31 on Friday, hitting $83.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 74,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,571. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $65.86 and a 52-week high of $93.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.72. The firm has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 1.05.

About SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio. The selection universe for the S&P MidCap 400 Index includes all the United States common equities listed on the New York Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market and NASDAQ CapitalMarket with market capitalizations between $850 million and $3.8 billion.

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