Antalpha Platform (NASDAQ:ANTA) Stock Price Up 2.4% – Here’s Why

Antalpha Platform Holding Company (NASDAQ:ANTA – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 2.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $7.08 and last traded at $7.4310. 489 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 3,066 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.26.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, B. Riley Financial decreased their target price on Antalpha Platform from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Antalpha Platform presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

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Antalpha Platform Trading Down 0.9%

The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.59 million and a P/E ratio of 9.55. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.49 and a 200-day moving average of $9.92.

Antalpha Platform (NASDAQ:ANTA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.14. Antalpha Platform had a net margin of 23.21% and a return on equity of 18.58%. The firm had revenue of $28.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.67 million.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Antalpha Platform

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of Antalpha Platform in the third quarter valued at about $184,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Antalpha Platform during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Antalpha Platform in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $143,000.

About Antalpha Platform

(Get Free Report)

Antalpha provides financing, technology and risk management solutions to the digital asset industry. As the primary lending partner for Bitmain, we are a provider of supply chain financing solutions to institutional and corporate participants in the Bitcoin mining industry, offering loans secured by Bitcoin and Bitcoin mining machines. We have developed a technology platform, Antalpha Prime, which enables our customers to apply for and manage their digital asset loans while allowing us to closely monitor collateral positions.

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