Canaccord Genuity Group Increases Montage Gold (CVE:MAU) Price Target to C$16.00

Montage Gold (CVE:MAU – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$11.00 to C$16.00 in a report issued on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “speculative buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 332.43% from the stock’s current price.

MAU has been the subject of several other reports. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Montage Gold from C$8.75 to C$9.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 26th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Montage Gold from C$10.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Monday, January 26th. Ventum Financial raised their price target on Montage Gold from C$8.00 to C$9.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Montage Gold from C$10.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Montage Gold from C$9.25 to C$12.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$11.91.

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Montage Gold Price Performance

Montage Gold Company Profile

MAU stock traded up C$0.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$3.70. The company had a trading volume of 180,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 306,976. The company has a market cap of C$1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.33 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$3.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$3.70. Montage Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$1.24 and a fifty-two week high of C$3.92. The company has a current ratio of 8.43, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

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Montage Gold Corp., a precious metals exploration and development company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. Its flagship property is the Koné Gold Project covering an area of 2,259 square kilometers located in the Côte d'Ivoire, West Africa. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

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