Royal Bank Of Canada Raises Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Price Target to C$160.00

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNI) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at Royal Bank Of Canada from C$151.00 to C$160.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank Of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 13.55% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CNR. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$150.00 to C$147.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$158.00 to C$169.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. UBS Group downgraded Canadian National Railway from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 5th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$166.00 to C$164.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Canadian National Railway presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$152.60.

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Canadian National Railway Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of CNR stock traded up C$0.22 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$140.91. 385,286 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,866,895. Canadian National Railway has a 52 week low of C$126.11 and a 52 week high of C$154.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$142.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$136.57. The company has a market capitalization of C$86.15 billion, a PE ratio of 18.61, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.13.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 30th. The company reported C$2.08 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$4.46 billion for the quarter. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 27.28% and a return on equity of 21.95%. Analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 8.2610275 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

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CN powers the economy by safely transporting more than 300 million tons of natural resources, manufactured products, and finished goods throughout North America every year for its customers. With its nearly 20,000-mile rail network and related transportation services, CN connects Canada’s Eastern and Western coasts with the U.S. Midwest and the U.S. Gulf Coast, contributing to sustainable trade and the prosperity of the communities in which it operates since 1919.

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