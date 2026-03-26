Ondas (NASDAQ:ONDS) Price Target Raised to $18.00

Ondas (NASDAQ:ONDS – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by equities researchers at Northland Securities from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Northland Securities’ price target indicates a potential upside of 89.31% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright set a $17.00 price target on shares of Ondas and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Loop Capital set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Ondas in a report on Wednesday, November 26th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Ondas from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Glj Research set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Ondas in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Ondas from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ondas has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.25.

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Ondas Trading Down 7.8%

Insider Activity at Ondas

Shares of Ondas stock traded down $0.80 on Thursday, reaching $9.51. The stock had a trading volume of 50,528,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,092,797. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.13. Ondas has a 1 year low of $0.66 and a 1 year high of $15.28. The company has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.17 and a beta of 2.47.

In related news, CEO Eric A. Brock sold 475,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.71, for a total value of $4,612,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,461,255 shares in the company, valued at $14,188,786.05. This represents a 24.53% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in Ondas by 88.4% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 329,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,547,000 after acquiring an additional 154,792 shares in the last quarter. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ondas in the third quarter worth $7,720,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Ondas in the second quarter worth $705,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ondas during the third quarter valued at $772,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Ondas by 2,796.2% during the second quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 853,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 824,096 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.73% of the company’s stock.

About Ondas

(Get Free Report)

Ondas Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ: ONDS) develops secure private wireless networking solutions and unmanned aircraft systems tailored to mission-critical industrial applications. Its Ondas Networks division offers the proprietary FullMAX platform, a long-range, high-bandwidth broadband network designed to support real-time data transmission, remote monitoring and IoT deployments across rail, maritime and infrastructure environments. The broadband platform integrates edge-to-cloud architecture to ensure operational resilience and regulatory compliance for transportation and utility operators.

The company’s Ondas Autonomous Systems segment builds heavy-lift cargo drones and uncrewed aircraft platforms for logistics, pipeline and infrastructure inspection, emergency response and other government and commercial use cases.

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