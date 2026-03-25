World Investment Advisors Buys 60,332 Shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation $XOM

World Investment Advisors boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 24.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 303,136 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 60,332 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil makes up about 0.6% of World Investment Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. World Investment Advisors’ holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $36,479,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of XOM. Peoples Bank OH grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Peoples Bank OH now owns 14,993 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,804,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. MOKAN Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. MOKAN Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,903 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $711,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Field & Main Bank grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 23,393 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,815,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Capstone Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Capstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,606 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Birchbrook Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Birchbrook Inc. now owns 9,716 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

XOM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $158.00 to $156.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.89.

Exxon Mobil News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Exxon Mobil this week:

Exxon Mobil Trading Up 2.5%

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $165.22 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $688.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $147.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $127.07. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a 12-month low of $97.80 and a 12-month high of $167.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.08. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 11.21%. The company had revenue of $80.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.98 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 12th were given a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 12th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.58%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exxon Mobil

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.75, for a total value of $698,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 23,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,295,864. This represents a 17.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,460 shares of company stock valued at $1,687,854. 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE: XOM) is an integrated oil and gas company engaged in the exploration, production, refining, distribution and marketing of petroleum products and the manufacture and sale of petrochemicals. Its operations span the full energy value chain, including upstream exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas; midstream transportation and storage; and downstream refining, product distribution and retail. The company also produces a broad range of chemical products for industrial and consumer applications.

ExxonMobil markets fuels and lubricants under well-known brands such as Exxon, Mobil and Esso, and its Mobil 1 motor oil is a prominent consumer product.

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