GE Vernova Inc. $GEV Stock Position Raised by Howard Financial Services LTD.

Howard Financial Services LTD. increased its stake in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) by 95.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,570 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 768 shares during the quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD.’s holdings in GE Vernova were worth $1,026,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GEV. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. boosted its position in shares of GE Vernova by 344.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 40 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Wealth Watch Advisors INC acquired a new stake in GE Vernova during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in GE Vernova by 537.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 51 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in GE Vernova by 47.2% during the 3rd quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 53 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its stake in GE Vernova by 112.0% during the third quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 53 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter.

Get GE Vernova alerts:

GE Vernova Price Performance

Shares of GEV opened at $908.90 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $789.33 and its 200-day moving average is $677.10. The company has a market capitalization of $244.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.45. GE Vernova Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $252.25 and a fifty-two week high of $920.63.

GE Vernova Announces Dividend

GE Vernova ( NYSE:GEV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The company reported $13.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.99 by $10.40. The business had revenue of $10.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.21 billion. GE Vernova had a net margin of 12.83% and a return on equity of 46.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.73 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that GE Vernova Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 17th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. GE Vernova’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.24%.

Trending Headlines about GE Vernova

Here are the key news stories impacting GE Vernova this week:

Positive Sentiment: Morgan Stanley raised its price target to $960 and set an “overweight” rating, citing stronger turbine pricing and medium‑term growth from electrification — a direct bullish signal for GEV’s core Power business. Read More.

Morgan Stanley raised its price target to $960 and set an “overweight” rating, citing stronger turbine pricing and medium‑term growth from electrification — a direct bullish signal for GEV’s core Power business. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Bank of America Securities reiterated a Buy on GE Vernova, reinforcing institutional support that helps drive demand among professional investors. Read More.

Bank of America Securities reiterated a Buy on GE Vernova, reinforcing institutional support that helps drive demand among professional investors. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Market commentary is pushing an AI-infrastructure narrative that favors GEV: increasing data‑center power demand benefits GE Vernova’s gas turbines, transformers and grid equipment. The piece also highlights corporate actions (dividend increase, buyback) and recent index inclusion as structural supports for the stock. Read More.

Market commentary is pushing an AI-infrastructure narrative that favors GEV: increasing data‑center power demand benefits GE Vernova’s gas turbines, transformers and grid equipment. The piece also highlights corporate actions (dividend increase, buyback) and recent index inclusion as structural supports for the stock. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Retail/media attention lifted momentum — Jim Cramer called GEV “a real good story,” which can amplify retail buying and volume. Read More.

Retail/media attention lifted momentum — Jim Cramer called GEV “a real good story,” which can amplify retail buying and volume. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Short‑term market moves also reflected macro headlines: a pause in U.S. military action raised risk appetite and helped push several industrial names higher, a move that benefited GEV alongside sector peers. Read More.

Short‑term market moves also reflected macro headlines: a pause in U.S. military action raised risk appetite and helped push several industrial names higher, a move that benefited GEV alongside sector peers. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Coverage pieces speculating on a large government/industrial project tied to the administration suggest potential upside but remain speculative — monitor for confirmed contracts or official announcements. Read More.

Coverage pieces speculating on a large government/industrial project tied to the administration suggest potential upside but remain speculative — monitor for confirmed contracts or official announcements. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: An unrelated press release from AirJoule Technologies was included in the feed and has no direct impact on GE Vernova. Read More.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on GEV shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of GE Vernova from $717.00 to $831.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 16th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of GE Vernova from a “peer perform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. China Renaissance raised shares of GE Vernova to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of GE Vernova in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of GE Vernova in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, GE Vernova currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $837.25.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on GEV

GE Vernova Company Profile

(Free Report)

GE Vernova is the energy-focused company formed from the energy businesses of General Electric and operates as a publicly listed entity on the NYSE under the ticker GEV. It is organized to design, manufacture and service equipment and systems used across the power generation and energy transition value chain, bringing together legacy capabilities in conventional power, renewables and grid technologies under a single corporate platform.

The company’s offerings span large-scale power-generation equipment such as gas and steam turbines and associated generators and controls, as well as renewable energy technologies including onshore and offshore wind platforms and hydro solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GE Vernova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GE Vernova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.