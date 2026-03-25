Barclays Boosts Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) Price Target to $31.00

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by Barclays from $29.00 to $31.00 in a report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 42.69% from the company’s previous close.

BRZE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Braze from $45.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Braze from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Braze in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Braze from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Braze in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. Twenty-two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.10.

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Braze Stock Up 20.6%

Insider Transactions at Braze

NASDAQ BRZE opened at $21.73 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.57. The company has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.11 and a beta of 1.08. Braze has a 52 week low of $15.26 and a 52 week high of $43.89.

In other Braze news, General Counsel Susan Wiseman sold 4,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.03, for a total value of $70,964.01. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel directly owned 209,864 shares in the company, valued at $3,573,983.92. This trade represents a 1.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Pankaj Malik sold 2,893 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.93, for a total value of $48,978.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 50,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $857,995.47. This trade represents a 5.40% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders sold 60,676 shares of company stock worth $1,027,661. Corporate insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Braze

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Braze by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 16,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after acquiring an additional 3,134 shares during the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Braze by 3,650.0% during the 4th quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 803 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Braze by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 97,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,343,000 after buying an additional 8,495 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Braze by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 22,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,000 after acquiring an additional 1,582 shares during the period. Finally, Papamarkou Wellner Asset Management inc. bought a new stake in Braze during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $331,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

More Braze News

Here are the key news stories impacting Braze this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q4 revenue beat and strong growth outlook — Revenue came in at $205.17M (up ~27.9% YoY) and topped consensus; management emphasized AI-driven momentum and raised forward revenue expectations, which drove the post-earnings rally. Businesswire: Q4 Results

Q4 revenue beat and strong growth outlook — Revenue came in at $205.17M (up ~27.9% YoY) and topped consensus; management emphasized AI-driven momentum and raised forward revenue expectations, which drove the post-earnings rally. Positive Sentiment: Multiple buy ratings/reaffirmations remain — Needham reaffirmed a buy with a $50 PT and Canaccord issued a buy, both supporting upside case despite volatility. These stand as potential support for the stock if execution continues. Benzinga: Needham Reaffirmed AmericanBankingNews: Canaccord Buy

Multiple buy ratings/reaffirmations remain — Needham reaffirmed a buy with a $50 PT and Canaccord issued a buy, both supporting upside case despite volatility. These stand as potential support for the stock if execution continues. Neutral Sentiment: Full materials and call transcripts available — Slides, press release and call transcripts were posted (useful for modeling guidance and margin trajectory). Slide Deck / Press Release Seeking Alpha: Call Transcript

Full materials and call transcripts available — Slides, press release and call transcripts were posted (useful for modeling guidance and margin trajectory). Neutral Sentiment: Short-interest reporting appears unreliable — Several entries show anomalous “0 shares/NaN” figures; treat short-interest signals with caution until clearer data is published.

Short-interest reporting appears unreliable — Several entries show anomalous “0 shares/NaN” figures; treat short-interest signals with caution until clearer data is published. Negative Sentiment: EPS miss — Reported EPS was $0.10, below consensus (~$0.14 / $0.115), which raises near-term profitability concerns despite top-line strength. MarketBeat: Earnings Details

EPS miss — Reported EPS was $0.10, below consensus (~$0.14 / $0.115), which raises near-term profitability concerns despite top-line strength. Negative Sentiment: Analyst price-target cuts — Citizens JMP lowered its PT from $68 to $35 (still “market outperform”) and Piper Sandler cut its PT to $27; these reductions are pressuring sentiment despite the continued “buy/overweight” stances. Benzinga: PT Cuts

Braze Company Profile

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Braze, Inc is a publicly traded software company (NASDAQ: BRZE) that offers a customer engagement platform designed to help brands build personalized relationships with their users. Founded in 2011 as Appboy by Bill Magnuson, Jon Hyman and Mark Ghermezian, the company adopted the Braze name in 2017 to underscore its focus on fostering strong connections between businesses and consumers. Its cloud-based platform consolidates messaging channels including push notifications, in-app messages, email and SMS, enabling companies to deliver timely, context-driven communications at scale.

The core functionality of Braze’s platform centers on data-driven segmentation, customer journey orchestration and real-time analytics.

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