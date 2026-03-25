Bitcoin Cash (BCH) Market Cap Hits $9.55 Billion

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 25th. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Cash has traded 4.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin Cash coin can currently be purchased for about $477.29 or 0.00666739 BTC on exchanges. Bitcoin Cash has a market cap of $9.55 billion and approximately $278.56 million worth of Bitcoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

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Arweave (AR) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00002684 BTC.

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $71,585.14 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.41 or 0.00020127 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash Coin Profile

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 1st, 2017. Bitcoin Cash’s total supply is 20,012,103 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Cash is www.bitcoincash.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Cash is /r/Bitcoincash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Cash’s official message board is bitcointalk.org. Bitcoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @bitcolncash and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Bitcoin Cash Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Cash (BCH) is a decentralized cryptocurrency created in 2017 through a hard fork of the Bitcoin blockchain. It has a larger block size than Bitcoin, allowing for faster and cheaper transactions. Bitcoin Cash can be used as a means of exchange and store of value and is gaining acceptance among merchants and businesses worldwide. It was created by a group of developers and miners who believed that Bitcoin needed modifications to address scalability issues. The main developer team was initially called “Bitcoin ABC,” but development has since become more decentralized.”

Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Cash using US dollars directly can do so using GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase.

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