Paragon Technologies (OTCMKTS:PGNT) Issues Earnings Results

Paragon Technologies (OTCMKTS:PGNT – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $35.15 million for the quarter.
Paragon Technologies Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS PGNT opened at $4.95 on Wednesday. Paragon Technologies has a twelve month low of $4.24 and a twelve month high of $13.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.02. The company has a market capitalization of $8.71 million, a PE ratio of -7.50 and a beta of 0.37.
About Paragon Technologies
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