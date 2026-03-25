Paragon Technologies (OTCMKTS:PGNT) Issues Earnings Results

Paragon Technologies (OTCMKTS:PGNT – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $35.15 million for the quarter.

Paragon Technologies Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS PGNT opened at $4.95 on Wednesday. Paragon Technologies has a twelve month low of $4.24 and a twelve month high of $13.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.02. The company has a market capitalization of $8.71 million, a PE ratio of -7.50 and a beta of 0.37.

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About Paragon Technologies

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Further Reading

Paragon Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the automation, distribution, and real estate activities in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It offers various systems, software and services, including complete order fulfillment, assembly, product advancing systems, productivity, production and order fulfillment accuracy, and safety enhancements for automated material handling and order processing applications to distribution centers, manufacturers, and warehouses.

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