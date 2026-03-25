VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC) Issues Earnings Results

VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The oil and gas producer reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. VOC Energy Trust had a return on equity of 75.96% and a net margin of 87.74%.The firm had revenue of $2.08 million for the quarter.

VOC Energy Trust Trading Down 1.6%

Shares of NYSE:VOC opened at $3.61 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $61.37 million, a PE ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 0.30. VOC Energy Trust has a twelve month low of $2.44 and a twelve month high of $3.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.99.

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VOC Energy Trust Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 30th were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 30th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.0%. VOC Energy Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.59%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of VOC Energy Trust in a report on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen upgraded VOC Energy Trust to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat, VOC Energy Trust currently has an average rating of “Sell”.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on VOC

About VOC Energy Trust

(Get Free Report)

VOC Energy Trust is a Canada-based unincorporated, open-ended royalty trust focused on upstream oil and gas interests. Headquartered in Calgary, Alberta, the trust holds non-operated royalty and net profit interests in conventional petroleum and natural gas properties. VOC’s structure allows it to collect a percentage of production revenues without directly managing exploration or drilling activities.

The trust’s asset portfolio is concentrated in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin, with producing properties across Alberta, Saskatchewan and British Columbia.

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