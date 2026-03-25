dogwifhat (WIF) Trading Up 12.3% Over Last Week

dogwifhat (WIF) traded up 7.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 25th. dogwifhat has a market cap of $200.32 million and $77.10 million worth of dogwifhat was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, dogwifhat has traded up 12.3% against the US dollar. One dogwifhat token can now be purchased for $0.20 or 0.00000280 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

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Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71,769.65 or 1.00257745 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71,592.60 or 1.00010415 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

dogwifhat Profile

dogwifhat’s total supply is 998,839,263 tokens. The official website for dogwifhat is dogwifhat.us. dogwifhat’s official Twitter account is @dogwifcoin.

Buying and Selling dogwifhat

According to CryptoCompare, “dogwifhat (WIF) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Solana platform. dogwifhat has a current supply of 998,839,262.79597. The last known price of dogwifhat is 0.19324368 USD and is up 3.17 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 797 active market(s) with $70,120,151.01 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dogwifhat.us/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as dogwifhat directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire dogwifhat should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase dogwifhat using one of the exchanges listed above.

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