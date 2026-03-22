Diploma (LON:DPLM) Price Target Raised to GBX 7,500

Diploma (LON:DPLM – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 6,600 to GBX 7,500 in a research note released on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on DPLM. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on Diploma from GBX 6,200 to GBX 6,600 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 6,150 price target on shares of Diploma in a report on Friday, December 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Diploma from GBX 6,200 to GBX 6,400 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Shore Capital Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Diploma in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Diploma from GBX 6,200 to GBX 6,800 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 6,023.75.

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Diploma Stock Down 1.8%

Insider Transactions at Diploma

DPLM opened at GBX 5,712.95 on Thursday. Diploma has a 52 week low of GBX 3,532 and a 52 week high of GBX 6,019.52. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 5,457.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 5,425.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.97. The company has a market cap of £7.66 billion, a PE ratio of 41.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.03.

In other Diploma news, insider Katie Bickerstaffe bought 352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 5,645 per share, with a total value of £19,870.40. Also, insider Johnny Thomson sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 5,668, for a total value of £1,700,400. Company insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

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Diploma Company Profile

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Diploma PLC, together with its subsidiaries, supplies specialized technical products and services in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through three business sectors: Life Sciences, Seals, and Controls. The Life Sciences sector supplies technology-enabled products used in surgical procedures in operating theatres and endoscopy; testing equipment and services for clinical laboratories; and bio-pharma, food safety and testing, and other research-oriented products.

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