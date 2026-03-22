Atalaya Mining’s (ATYM) Buy Rating Reiterated at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Atalaya Mining (LON:ATYM – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 1,090 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on ATYM. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on Atalaya Mining from GBX 930 to GBX 1,000 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on Atalaya Mining from GBX 1,000 to GBX 1,075 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,020.

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Atalaya Mining Price Performance

Atalaya Mining Company Profile

ATYM opened at GBX 692 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of £1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.20, a PEG ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 1.73. Atalaya Mining has a 1 year low of GBX 275.29 and a 1 year high of GBX 1,094. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 943.19 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 778.56.

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Atalaya is a European copper producer that owns and operates the Proyecto Riotinto complex in southwest Spain. Atalaya’s shares trade on the London Stock Exchange’s Main Market under the symbol “ATYM”.

Atalaya’s operations include the Cerro Colorado open pit mine and a modern 15 Mtpa processing plant, which has the potential to become a central processing hub for ore sourced from its wholly owned regional projects around Riotinto, such as Proyecto Masa Valverde and Proyecto Riotinto East. In addition, Atalaya has a phased earn-in agreement for up to 80% ownership of Cobre San Rafael S.L., which fully owns the Proyecto Touro brownfield copper project in the northwest of Spain, as well as a 99.9% interest in Proyecto Ossa Morena.

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