Brokerages Set Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Target Price at $267.13

Shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the forty-three ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $267.1316.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ZS. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Zscaler from $350.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Loop Capital set a $320.00 price objective on Zscaler in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. Capital One Financial set a $320.00 price objective on Zscaler and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 26th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Zscaler from $280.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Citizens Jmp reduced their target price on shares of Zscaler from $355.00 to $290.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 27th.
Check Out Our Latest Report on Zscaler
Insider Activity at Zscaler
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zscaler
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Binnacle Investments Inc purchased a new position in shares of Zscaler during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 145.7% in the third quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 86 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Zscaler during the third quarter worth about $26,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in Zscaler during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in Zscaler during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.45% of the company’s stock.
Zscaler News Summary
Here are the key news stories impacting Zscaler this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Zscaler will establish a global headquarters in Santa Clara, signaling long‑term commitment and capacity to scale operations and hiring in a core tech market. Zscaler to establish global headquarters in Santa Clara
- Positive Sentiment: Commercial/product wins: Zscaler launched an AI & Cyber Threat Research Center with Bharti Airtel and expanded global data‑sovereignty controls on its Zero Trust Exchange — moves that help win regulated and APAC customers and support ARR growth. Partnership with Bharti Airtel Data sovereignty expansion
- Neutral Sentiment: Fundamentals: Zscaler beat February quarterly EPS and revenue estimates and provided FY/Q guidance that kept investors focused on growth vs. margin tradeoffs (guidance supports recurring revenue visibility but AI investments may pressure margins). Company overview & latest results
- Negative Sentiment: Unusually heavy put‑option activity — about 47,656 puts traded (~74% above average), indicating elevated bearish positioning and the potential for amplified downside volatility. Options trading alert
- Negative Sentiment: Clustered insider selling — multiple Form 4s show CEO, CFO, EVP and other senior insiders sold stock mid‑March. Collectively these sales are being read as a near‑term negative signal, even if for liquidity/tax reasons. SEC insider filing (example)
- Negative Sentiment: Analyst pressure and competition — recent price‑target trims (Oppenheimer, BMO, Needham, Piper) and comparisons to CrowdStrike highlight faster ARR/margin momentum at some peers and growing margin pressure from Zscaler’s newer AI offerings, weighing on valuation. Price target coverage Competitive comparison
Zscaler Stock Down 2.5%
ZS opened at $151.47 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $24.35 billion, a PE ratio of -360.64 and a beta of 1.07. Zscaler has a twelve month low of $140.56 and a twelve month high of $336.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $177.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $242.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.
Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.12. Zscaler had a positive return on equity of 0.06% and a negative net margin of 2.25%.The company had revenue of $815.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $798.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. Zscaler’s revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Zscaler has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.000-1.010 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 3.990-4.020 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Zscaler will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Zscaler Company Profile
Zscaler is a cloud security company that delivers a cloud-native platform to protect users, applications and data as organizations move away from traditional, network-centric security architectures. The company focuses on a zero trust approach that assumes no implicit trust for users or devices, providing secure access to the internet, SaaS applications and private applications regardless of where users are located. Zscaler positions its services as an alternative to legacy appliances and site-centric VPNs, aiming to simplify security while enabling modern, distributed workforces.
Key offerings are built around the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange, a multi-tenant cloud platform that enforces security and access policies in-line.
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