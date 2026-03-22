Brokerages Set Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Target Price at $267.13

Shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the forty-three ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $267.1316.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ZS. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Zscaler from $350.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Loop Capital set a $320.00 price objective on Zscaler in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. Capital One Financial set a $320.00 price objective on Zscaler and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 26th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Zscaler from $280.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Citizens Jmp reduced their target price on shares of Zscaler from $355.00 to $290.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 27th.

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Insider Activity at Zscaler

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zscaler

In other news, Director James A. Beer sold 177 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.53, for a total transaction of $27,174.81. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 4,384 shares in the company, valued at $673,075.52. The trade was a 3.88% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Kevin Rubin sold 1,682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.59, for a total value of $263,384.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 46,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,278,146.61. This trade represents a 3.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing . Insiders have sold 12,783 shares of company stock worth $2,040,536 in the last 90 days. 17.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Binnacle Investments Inc purchased a new position in shares of Zscaler during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 145.7% in the third quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 86 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Zscaler during the third quarter worth about $26,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in Zscaler during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in Zscaler during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.45% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Zscaler this week:

Zscaler Stock Down 2.5%

ZS opened at $151.47 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $24.35 billion, a PE ratio of -360.64 and a beta of 1.07. Zscaler has a twelve month low of $140.56 and a twelve month high of $336.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $177.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $242.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.12. Zscaler had a positive return on equity of 0.06% and a negative net margin of 2.25%.The company had revenue of $815.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $798.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. Zscaler’s revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Zscaler has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.000-1.010 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 3.990-4.020 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Zscaler will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zscaler Company Profile

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Zscaler is a cloud security company that delivers a cloud-native platform to protect users, applications and data as organizations move away from traditional, network-centric security architectures. The company focuses on a zero trust approach that assumes no implicit trust for users or devices, providing secure access to the internet, SaaS applications and private applications regardless of where users are located. Zscaler positions its services as an alternative to legacy appliances and site-centric VPNs, aiming to simplify security while enabling modern, distributed workforces.

Key offerings are built around the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange, a multi-tenant cloud platform that enforces security and access policies in-line.

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