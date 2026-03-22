JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Quilter (LON:QLT) Price Target to GBX 212

Quilter (LON:QLT – Free Report) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 223 to GBX 212 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Quilter from GBX 210 to GBX 250 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Quilter from GBX 170 to GBX 175 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 215 price objective on shares of Quilter in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Quilter from GBX 198 to GBX 200 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 210 target price on shares of Quilter in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 210.29.

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Quilter Price Performance

Shares of Quilter stock opened at GBX 169.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £2.35 billion, a PE ratio of -1,695.00, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 187.54 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 180.03. Quilter has a 12 month low of GBX 119.70 and a 12 month high of GBX 201.60.

Quilter (LON:QLT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported GBX 8.90 EPS for the quarter. Quilter had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 8.35%. On average, research analysts expect that Quilter will post 9.004676 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Quilter Company Profile

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Quilter is a leading UK and cross-border full-service wealth management business, whose purpose is to help create prosperity for the generations of today and tomorrow. It has leading positions in one of the world’s largest wealth markets, and its multi-channel proposition and investment performance are delivering attractive growth.

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