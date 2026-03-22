Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts FDM Group (LON:FDM) Price Target to GBX 160

FDM Group (LON:FDM – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 180 to GBX 160 in a research report released on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

FDM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on FDM Group from GBX 174 to GBX 130 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Shore Capital Group reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of FDM Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 145.

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FDM Group Stock Down 2.9%

LON FDM opened at GBX 112.60 on Thursday. FDM Group has a twelve month low of GBX 112 and a twelve month high of GBX 270. The stock has a market cap of £123.11 million, a PE ratio of 7.99 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 142.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 135.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.18, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.48.

FDM Group (LON:FDM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The company reported GBX 10 EPS for the quarter. FDM Group had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 3.19%. On average, research analysts forecast that FDM Group will post 3132.5302111 EPS for the current year.

About FDM Group

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FDM Group (Holdings) plc provides information technology (IT) services in the United Kingdom, North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It is involved in recruiting, training, and deploying its IT and business consultants to clients. The company was formerly known as Astra Topco Limited and changed its name to FDM Group (Holdings) plc. FDM Group (Holdings) plc was founded in 1991 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

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