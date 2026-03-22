BTIG Research Cuts SailPoint (NASDAQ:SAIL) Price Target to $18.00

SailPoint (NASDAQ:SAIL – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by BTIG Research from $22.00 to $18.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of SailPoint in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on SailPoint in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. FBN Securities assumed coverage on SailPoint in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of SailPoint from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of SailPoint in a report on Monday, December 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.79.

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SailPoint Stock Performance

Shares of SAIL stock opened at $12.25 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.87. SailPoint has a one year low of $11.90 and a one year high of $24.95. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.08.

SailPoint (NASDAQ:SAIL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 18th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08. The firm had revenue of $294.65 million during the quarter. SailPoint had a negative net margin of 25.20% and a positive return on equity of 1.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($4.29) EPS.

Insider Buying and Selling at SailPoint

In other SailPoint news, EVP Chandrasekar Gnanasambandam sold 4,245 shares of SailPoint stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.57, for a total transaction of $83,074.65. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 517,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,124,559.07. This trade represents a 0.81% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Abby Payne sold 3,582 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.57, for a total transaction of $70,099.74. Following the transaction, the insider owned 678,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,284,252.99. This represents a 0.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 354,243 shares of company stock valued at $6,924,823 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SailPoint

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in SailPoint by 4.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,317,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,417,000 after acquiring an additional 219,375 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its position in SailPoint by 10.9% in the third quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,679,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,083,000 after acquiring an additional 165,741 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of SailPoint by 3,022.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 481,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,016,000 after purchasing an additional 466,474 shares during the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH raised its holdings in shares of SailPoint by 86.0% during the 3rd quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 167,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,688,000 after purchasing an additional 77,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SailPoint in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,365,000.

Key Headlines Impacting SailPoint

Here are the key news stories impacting SailPoint this week:

About SailPoint

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SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ: SAIL) is a leading provider of enterprise identity governance solutions that enable organizations to manage and secure user access across on-premises, cloud and hybrid IT environments. Its software automates identity lifecycle management, access certifications, policy enforcement and privileged account governance, helping enterprises reduce security risks, maintain regulatory compliance and streamline IT operations. The company’s flagship offerings include IdentityIQ, a comprehensive on-premises platform, and IdentityNow, a cloud-native identity governance-as-a-service solution.

Founded in 2005 by industry veterans Mark McClain and Kevin Cunningham, SailPoint is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

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