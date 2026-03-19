Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EPRX) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.21 EPS

Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EPRX – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.21), Zacks reports.

Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.9%

Shares of NASDAQ EPRX opened at $7.51 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $270.06 million, a PE ratio of -7.29 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.87. Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $2.68 and a 12-month high of $9.32.

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Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vivo Capital LLC bought a new stake in Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,965,000. Ikarian Capital LLC bought a new position in Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,606,000. Squadron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,775,000. Velan Capital Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,077,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals by 21.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 342,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after acquiring an additional 59,683 shares during the period.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EPRX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Zacks Research lowered Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.00.

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Key Stories Impacting Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals

Here are the key news stories impacting Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals this week:

Positive Sentiment: HC Wainwright retains a “Buy” rating with an $11.00 price target (reported as a lowered target from $12 but still showing sizable upside vs. the current price). Read More.

HC Wainwright retains a “Buy” rating with an $11.00 price target (reported as a lowered target from $12 but still showing sizable upside vs. the current price). Read More. Positive Sentiment: Lifesci Capital maintains a “Strong‑Buy” stance on EPRX despite trimming FY2026 estimates — supportive for investor sentiment from a prominent life‑science shop. Read More.

Lifesci Capital maintains a “Strong‑Buy” stance on EPRX despite trimming FY2026 estimates — supportive for investor sentiment from a prominent life‑science shop. Read More. Positive Sentiment: HC Wainwright projects FY2030 EPS of $0.17, indicating a path to eventual profitability that underpins longer‑term upside assumptions. Read More.

HC Wainwright projects FY2030 EPS of $0.17, indicating a path to eventual profitability that underpins longer‑term upside assumptions. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: HC Wainwright issued updated quarterly estimates across 2026 (Q1–Q4) reflecting revised cadence of expected losses and recovery timing — these are informational for modeling but mixed in directional impact. Read More.

HC Wainwright issued updated quarterly estimates across 2026 (Q1–Q4) reflecting revised cadence of expected losses and recovery timing — these are informational for modeling but mixed in directional impact. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Zacks Research downgraded EPRX from “Hold” to “Strong Sell”, a clear near‑term negative that can pressure sentiment and selling activity. Read More.

Zacks Research downgraded EPRX from “Hold” to “Strong Sell”, a clear near‑term negative that can pressure sentiment and selling activity. Read More. Negative Sentiment: HC Wainwright cut multiple forward EPS forecasts sharply (FY2026–FY2029 and several quarters), signaling weaker near‑term operating outlook and raising the bar for catalysts. Read More.

HC Wainwright cut multiple forward EPS forecasts sharply (FY2026–FY2029 and several quarters), signaling weaker near‑term operating outlook and raising the bar for catalysts. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Recent reported quarterly results (March 19) missed expectations (EPS of -$0.37 vs. consensus -$0.16), which likely triggered analyst revisions and the Zacks downgrade.

Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals, Inc (NASDAQ: EPRX) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company dedicated to the discovery and development of novel therapies for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company’s core strategy centers on selectively expanding regulatory T cells (Tregs)—immune cells responsible for maintaining self-tolerance and limiting pathological inflammation—through its proprietary platform. Its lead therapeutic candidate is currently in Phase 1 clinical development in patients with systemic lupus erythematosus.

Based in Seattle, Washington, Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals conducts research and development activities across North America, collaborating with academic institutions and contract research organizations to advance its pipeline.

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