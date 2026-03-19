Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Insider Charlie Kawwas Sells 39,116 Shares of Stock

Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) insider Charlie Kawwas sold 39,116 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.61, for a total transaction of $12,580,096.76. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 74,626 shares in the company, valued at $24,000,467.86. This trade represents a 34.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Broadcom Stock Down 1.7%
Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $315.93 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 trillion, a PE ratio of 61.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.22. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $138.10 and a 52-week high of $414.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $331.36 and a 200-day moving average of $345.06.
Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.02. Broadcom had a return on equity of 38.61% and a net margin of 36.57%.The firm had revenue of $19.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.10 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.60 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Broadcom Dividend Announcement
Trending Headlines about Broadcom
Here are the key news stories impacting Broadcom this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Meta confirmed its MTIA custom‑chip relationship with Broadcom and described multiple MTIA chips for inference — validating a major hyperscaler customer and supporting recurring AI accelerator demand. Why Meta’s AI Chip Announcement Has Broadcom Investors Paying Attention
- Positive Sentiment: Broadcom began production‑volume shipping of the Tomahawk‑6 family, the industry’s first 102.4 Tbps switch — a commercialization milestone that supports near‑term revenue and share gains in AI networking. Broadcom (AVGO) Commences Production Volume Shipping of World’s First 102.4 Tbps Switch
- Positive Sentiment: New optical and Ethernet products (400G DSP, 3.5D XPU) showcased at OFC bolster Broadcom’s AI networking roadmap and underpin analyst upside — a technology tailwind for fiscal 2026 growth. AVGO Boosts AI Growth With New Optical, Ethernet Tech
- Neutral Sentiment: Analyst reaction is mixed but active: several recent price‑target hikes and bullish notes (including Rosenblatt) coexist with critical takes and at least one downgrade narrative — creating two‑sided flow into the tape. Broadcom (AVGO) Stock Sees Five Price Target Hikes in Single Week
- Neutral Sentiment: Corporate events and software cashflow remain supportive: VMware (Broadcom’s software franchise) has public event dates (VMware Explore 2026), which keeps enterprise software visibility high but is not an immediate revenue surprise.
- Negative Sentiment: Large, clustered insider selling: multiple executives (including CFO Kirsten Spears, S. Ram Velaga, Charlie Kawwas and Mark Brazeal) sold substantial positions on March 16–17 — several transactions reduced holdings by double‑digit percentages and totalled tens of millions of dollars each. That selling is pressuring sentiment short‑term. Kirsten M. Spears Form 4 (SEC)
- Negative Sentiment: Meta’s MTIA announcement omitted a GenAI training chip (Olympus), suggesting training‑class revenues could be delayed — limiting upside from that specific, higher‑value segment in the near term. Why Meta’s AI Chip Announcement Has Broadcom Investors Paying Attention
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AVGO. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 1,320.0% in the fourth quarter. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC now owns 71 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. SWAN Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 261.9% during the fourth quarter. SWAN Capital LLC now owns 76 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in Broadcom in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Broadcom in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research firms have recently weighed in on AVGO. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $485.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. UBS Group set a $475.00 price objective on Broadcom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 15th. TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, December 12th. Raymond James Financial set a $420.00 price target on Broadcom and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $435.30.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on AVGO
Broadcom Company Profile
Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ: AVGO) is a global technology company that designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions for a broad range of markets. The company’s semiconductor business provides components and systems for wired and wireless communications, enterprise and cloud storage, networking and broadband access, serving original equipment manufacturers, cloud service providers, telecommunications carriers and industrial customers worldwide. Broadcom is headquartered in Irvine, California, and operates globally with research, development and sales organizations across North America, Europe and Asia.
On the semiconductor side, Broadcom’s portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) and application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) solutions, radio-frequency and connectivity components, Ethernet switching and PHY devices, storage adapters and controllers, optical transceivers and other networking silicon.
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