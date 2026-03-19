Stillwater Wealth Management Group Purchases New Position in Caterpillar Inc. $CAT

Stillwater Wealth Management Group acquired a new position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 820 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $391,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Investment Research Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $342,000. Cambria Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $327,000. Strategic Advocates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the third quarter valued at approximately $244,000. KERR FINANCIAL PLANNING Corp purchased a new stake in Caterpillar in the third quarter worth $92,000. Finally, Connors Investor Services Inc. bought a new position in Caterpillar in the third quarter worth $13,216,000. 70.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Activity at Caterpillar

In other Caterpillar news, insider Lange Bob De sold 22,656 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $720.11, for a total value of $16,314,812.16. Following the transaction, the insider owned 79,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,574,954.83. This represents a 22.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 7,891 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $776.90, for a total value of $6,130,517.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 46,643 shares in the company, valued at $36,236,946.70. The trade was a 14.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 135,950 shares of company stock valued at $94,327,990 in the last 90 days. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on CAT shares. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $569.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Daiwa Securities Group lifted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $640.00 to $790.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird set a $805.00 target price on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $678.00 target price on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Friday, January 30th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $730.50.

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Caterpillar Trading Down 1.2%

Shares of CAT stock opened at $693.26 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12-month low of $267.30 and a 12-month high of $789.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $322.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $699.12 and its 200 day moving average is $590.66.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $5.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.67 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $19.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.81 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 45.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.14 EPS. Research analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Caterpillar News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Caterpillar this week:

Caterpillar Profile

(Free Report)

Caterpillar Inc is a global manufacturer of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines and locomotives. The company’s product portfolio includes earthmoving machines such as excavators, bulldozers, wheel loaders and off‑highway trucks, as well as a range of power generation products including generator sets and power systems for industrial and commercial use. Caterpillar serves customers across heavy construction, mining, energy, transportation and related industries with both equipment and integrated technology solutions.

In addition to manufacturing, Caterpillar provides a broad range of aftermarket parts and support services, including maintenance, repair, remanufacturing and fleet management tools.

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