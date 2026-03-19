Dianthus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNTH) Now Covered by Wells Fargo & Company

Stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Dianthus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNTH – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 71.19% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James Financial upgraded Dianthus Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $63.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Dianthus Therapeutics from $55.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Dianthus Therapeutics in a report on Monday. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Dianthus Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Dianthus Therapeutics to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dianthus Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.30.

Get Dianthus Therapeutics alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on DNTH

Dianthus Therapeutics Price Performance

Dianthus Therapeutics stock opened at $78.86 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $55.02 and a 200-day moving average of $43.83. Dianthus Therapeutics has a one year low of $13.36 and a one year high of $88.02. The company has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.23 and a beta of 1.56.

Dianthus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNTH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The company reported ($1.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.97) by ($0.46). Dianthus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 7,973.33% and a negative return on equity of 38.85%. The company had revenue of $0.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.40 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Dianthus Therapeutics will post -2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Dianthus Therapeutics news, CEO Marino Garcia sold 122,918 shares of Dianthus Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.49, for a total transaction of $10,016,587.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Edward Carr sold 43,682 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.49, for a total transaction of $3,559,646.18. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders have sold 200,430 shares of company stock valued at $16,332,702. 8.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Dianthus Therapeutics by 3,366.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,577,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,431,000 after acquiring an additional 2,503,311 shares during the period. Vestal Point Capital LP grew its position in shares of Dianthus Therapeutics by 88.2% in the second quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP now owns 3,200,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,499,931 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Dianthus Therapeutics by 124.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,507,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,129,000 after purchasing an additional 836,571 shares during the last quarter. Braidwell LP bought a new position in shares of Dianthus Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $32,859,000. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc bought a new position in shares of Dianthus Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $29,434,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.53% of the company’s stock.

Dianthus Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops complement therapeutics for patients with severe autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It is developing DNTH103, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial, for the treatment of generalized myasthenia gravis, multifocal motor neuropathy, and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy. Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dianthus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dianthus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.