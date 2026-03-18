Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) CEO Laura Alber Sells 20,000 Shares

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Free Report) CEO Laura Alber sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.04, for a total transaction of $3,660,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 786,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $143,967,732.48. The trade was a 2.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Laura Alber also recently made the following trade(s):

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On Thursday, January 15th, Laura Alber sold 35,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.39, for a total transaction of $7,258,650.00.

Williams-Sonoma Stock Up 0.9%

Shares of WSM traded up $1.73 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $183.90. 3,114,748 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,135,938. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $204.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $195.11. The company has a market capitalization of $21.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.64. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 12 month low of $130.07 and a 12 month high of $222.00.

Williams-Sonoma Increases Dividend

Williams-Sonoma ( NYSE:WSM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The specialty retailer reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.89 by $0.15. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 53.10%. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.28 earnings per share. Williams-Sonoma’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 8.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 17th will be given a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 17th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. This is an increase from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.04%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on WSM shares. Weiss Ratings upgraded Williams-Sonoma from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Evercore set a $215.00 price objective on Williams-Sonoma in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $188.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Telsey Advisory Group set a $220.00 target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $245.00 price target (up from $210.00) on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Williams-Sonoma currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.78.

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Key Headlines Impacting Williams-Sonoma

Here are the key news stories impacting Williams-Sonoma this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q4 EPS beat and strong margins: WSM reported $3.04 EPS vs. consensus ~$2.89 and delivered healthy operating/net margins and comp growth, which reassures profitability despite a tougher top line. Business Wire: Q4 results

Q4 EPS beat and strong margins: WSM reported $3.04 EPS vs. consensus ~$2.89 and delivered healthy operating/net margins and comp growth, which reassures profitability despite a tougher top line. Positive Sentiment: Dividend hike: Management raised the quarterly dividend ~15% to $0.76 (annualized yield ~1.7%), signaling confidence in cash flow and returning capital to shareholders. Benzinga: Dividend boost

Dividend hike: Management raised the quarterly dividend ~15% to $0.76 (annualized yield ~1.7%), signaling confidence in cash flow and returning capital to shareholders. Positive Sentiment: Upbeat outlook / guidance: Management forecasted comparable‑sales growth (roughly 2%–6% guidance cited in coverage) and noted market‑share gains, which supported investor confidence in forward growth. WSJ: Upbeat forecast

Upbeat outlook / guidance: Management forecasted comparable‑sales growth (roughly 2%–6% guidance cited in coverage) and noted market‑share gains, which supported investor confidence in forward growth. Neutral Sentiment: Earnings call transcript available for details: The investor call/transcript provides color on margin drivers, inventory and channel performance for those modeling FY26. Seeking Alpha: Earnings transcript

Earnings call transcript available for details: The investor call/transcript provides color on margin drivers, inventory and channel performance for those modeling FY26. Negative Sentiment: Revenue missed estimates and sales trends mixed: Revenue came in at ~$2.36B vs. ~$2.41B expected and total sales were down year‑over‑year (company cited comps growth but overall revenue decline), a near‑term concern for top‑line growth. MSN: Sales below estimates

Revenue missed estimates and sales trends mixed: Revenue came in at ~$2.36B vs. ~$2.41B expected and total sales were down year‑over‑year (company cited comps growth but overall revenue decline), a near‑term concern for top‑line growth. Negative Sentiment: Insider sale: CEO Laura Alber sold 20,000 shares at ~\$183.04 on March 16 (SEC Form 4 filed), which some investors may view as a mild negative signal despite her continued large ownership stake. SEC Form 4: Insider sale

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 111.8% in the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 144 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp boosted its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 51.5% in the 4th quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 147 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. MidFirst Bank purchased a new stake in Williams-Sonoma during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, DV Equities LLC purchased a new stake in Williams-Sonoma during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

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Williams‑Sonoma, Inc is a specialty retailer focused on the home and culinary markets, best known for premium cookware, kitchen tools and home furnishings. The company traces its roots to a single cookware store founded by Chuck Williams in 1956 in Sonoma, California, and has evolved into a multi‑brand home furnishings and housewares business. Its merchandise mix spans cookware and kitchen electrics, tabletop and food prep items, furniture, bedding, lighting and decorative accessories designed for both everyday use and higher‑end interiors.

The company operates a portfolio of consumer brands that target distinct segments of the home market.

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