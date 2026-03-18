GAP (NYSE:GAP) CEO Sells $2,835,889.00 in Stock

The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GAP – Get Free Report) CEO Mark Breitbard sold 119,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.80, for a total transaction of $2,835,889.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 135,884 shares in the company, valued at $3,234,039.20. The trade was a 46.72% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Mark Breitbard also recently made the following trade(s):

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On Monday, March 16th, Mark Breitbard sold 16,030 shares of GAP stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.74, for a total transaction of $380,552.20.

GAP Trading Up 0.7%

GAP stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.03. The stock had a trading volume of 7,745,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,126,059. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $8.94 billion, a PE ratio of 11.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 2.29. The Gap, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.99 and a 12-month high of $29.36.

GAP Increases Dividend

GAP ( NYSE:GAP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.01). GAP had a return on equity of 22.98% and a net margin of 5.31%.The business had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. GAP has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.200-2.350 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Gap, Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.9%. This is an increase from GAP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. GAP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.70%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GAP. LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of GAP by 101.0% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,184,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,453,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600,041 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of GAP during the 3rd quarter valued at $6,053,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in GAP by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 607,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,249,000 after purchasing an additional 15,053 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in GAP during the 3rd quarter worth $1,845,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in GAP by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,166,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,399,000 after purchasing an additional 151,297 shares in the last quarter. 58.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of GAP from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 21st. Zacks Research downgraded shares of GAP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of GAP from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on GAP from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. Finally, UBS Group raised GAP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, GAP currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.46.

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About GAP

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Gap Inc is a global specialty retailer renowned for its portfolio of apparel and accessories brands, including Gap, Banana Republic, Old Navy and Athleta. The company designs, sources and markets clothing across a broad price range and style spectrum, catering to men, women and children. Its offerings extend from everyday wardrobe essentials such as denim, tees and outerwear to performance and lifestyle pieces, reflecting each brand’s distinct identity and price point.

Founded in San Francisco in 1969 by Donald and Doris Fisher, Gap Inc has grown into one of the world’s largest apparel companies.

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