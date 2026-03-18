Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBHC) Short Interest Down 15.1% in February

Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBHC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 4,847 shares, a decrease of 15.1% from the February 12th total of 5,708 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 864 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.6 days. Based on an average trading volume of 864 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.6 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Adam C. Gagas purchased 1,950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.75 per share, with a total value of $26,812.50. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 17,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $244,145. This represents a 12.34% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 22.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

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Institutional Trading of Pathfinder Bancorp

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pathfinder Bancorp during the second quarter worth $52,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Pathfinder Bancorp by 102.1% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 33,803 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 17,079 shares in the last quarter. Fourthstone LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pathfinder Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $1,229,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Pathfinder Bancorp by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 446,053 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $6,992,000 after buying an additional 92,397 shares during the last quarter. 26.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Weiss Ratings cut shares of Pathfinder Bancorp from a “hold (c)” rating to a “sell (d)” rating in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Sell”.

Get Our Latest Report on PBHC

Pathfinder Bancorp Stock Up 3.7%

Shares of Pathfinder Bancorp stock traded up $0.49 on Wednesday, reaching $13.69. The stock had a trading volume of 603 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,981. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.63 million, a P/E ratio of -22.81 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Pathfinder Bancorp has a 1 year low of $12.06 and a 1 year high of $17.00.

Pathfinder Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBHC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The savings and loans company reported ($1.11) EPS for the quarter. Pathfinder Bancorp had a negative return on equity of 2.73% and a negative net margin of 4.16%.The company had revenue of $12.21 million during the quarter.

Pathfinder Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 16th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 16th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.9%. Pathfinder Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently -66.67%.

Pathfinder Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company headquartered in northeastern Pennsylvania that operates primarily through its subsidiary, Pathfinder Bank. The company offers a broad range of commercial and consumer banking solutions, including checking and savings accounts, time deposits, certificates of deposit, and retirement accounts. Through its branch network, Pathfinder Bancorp serves individuals, small businesses, and community organizations across its local market.

In addition to traditional deposit products, Pathfinder Bancorp provides a variety of lending services such as commercial real estate loans, construction and land development financing, agricultural credits, equipment loans, and consumer installment loans.

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