Jaguar Animal Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAGX) Short Interest Down 15.1% in February

Jaguar Animal Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAGX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 327,563 shares, a decrease of 15.1% from the February 12th total of 386,035 shares. Approximately 9.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 392,756 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days. Based on an average trading volume of 392,756 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days. Approximately 9.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Jaguar Animal Health in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Wall Street Zen downgraded Jaguar Animal Health to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Jaguar Animal Health presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

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Jaguar Animal Health Price Performance

About Jaguar Animal Health

NASDAQ:JAGX traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $0.43. The stock had a trading volume of 572,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,454,559. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 0.03. Jaguar Animal Health has a one year low of $0.43 and a one year high of $15.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.08, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

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Jaguar Animal Health, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the gastrointestinal health of food-producing animals, with an emphasis on swine and poultry. The company’s research and development efforts target common enteric disorders such as post-weaning diarrhea in pigs and clostridial overgrowth in broiler chickens, aiming to provide effective alternatives to traditional antibiotic treatments.

Jaguar Animal Health was formed in early 2019 through the acquisition of the animal health business of Aratana Therapeutics by Actinium Animal Health, followed by a corporate rebranding.

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